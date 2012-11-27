UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Nov. 27

LONDON Nov. 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30-33 points, or 0.6 percent, higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering from a fall in the previous session after international lenders agreed to cut Greece's debt.

* International lenders agreed late on Monday on measures to cut Greek debt by 40 billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124 percent of GDP. Euro zone finance ministers also pledged to take further steps to cut Greece's debt to below 110 percent in 2022. Greece will receive up to 43.7 billion euros in stages.

* London copper rose to near a one-month high early on Tuesday after lenders secured an aid deal for Greece, which boosted the euro and enhanced confidence about global demand for the metal sparked by signs of an economic revival in top consumer China. [ID: nL4N0970CI]

* The UK blue chip index closed down 32.42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,786.72 on Monday, having notched up an advance of 3.8 percent last week when it posted five straight sessions of gains for only the third time this year.

* SEVERN TRENT - The water firm reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit, which rose to 157.5 million pounds as revenues rose 3.6 percent to 917.7 million pounds, and said its financial results are in-line to deliver full year expectations.

* MITCHELLS AND BUTLERS - The pubs operator said like-for-like sales were broadly flat in the first 8 weeks of full-year 2013, with full-year 2012 total revenue up 3.3 percent to 1.889 billion pounds and adjusted pretax profit coming in at 166 million pounds. The firm expects the economic environment to remain challenging, and said inflationary and regulatory cost pressures will impact the business in the new financial year.

* BRITVIC - The soft drinks firm saw its full-year 2012 group pretax profit fall 1 percent to 84.4 million pounds, down from 105.1 million pounds in 2011 hit by its costly Fruit Shoot recall.

* DE LA RUE - The banknote printer posted underlying pre-tax profit growth of 9 percent in the first half, with its solutions business offsetting a flat performance in money printing.

* TOPS TILES The tiles group reported a fall in full-year adjusted profit before tax to 12.8 million pounds, down from 13.9 million pounds last year, as group revenue rose to 177.7 million pounds versus 175.5 million pounds, with group revenues in the first seven weeks of the new financial period up 1.0 percent on a like-for-like basis.

* AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS - The group said it has entered into licensing and sponsored research agreements with William Marsh Rice University.

* Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, set aside a further 45 million pounds ($72 million) to compensate victims of loan insurance mis-selling blaming.

* The first revision for British third quarter GDP will be released at 0930 GMT, with the consensus forecast for the quarterly number to be unchanged from the initial 1.0 percent growth figure, although some commentators predict a trim to 0.9 percent growth.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. durable goods orders for October will be released at 1330 GMT, with November consumer confidence, September's FHFA home prices survey, and the November Richmond Fed manufacturing report all due at 1500 GMT.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134