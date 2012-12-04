版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 14:57 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Dec.4

LONDON Dec.4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-17 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, reversing the previous session's modest gains in tandem with weakness on Wall Street and in Asia.

