UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Dec.4

BRIEF-Rada Electronic Industries sees FY2017 revenue $18 mln
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - "expects significant revenue growth in 2017"
LONDON Dec.4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-17 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, reversing the previous session's modest gains in tandem with weakness on Wall Street and in Asia.
* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces tender offer and consent solicitation
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria's Access Bank swapped a total of $150 million with two foreign lenders in January, central bank data showed.