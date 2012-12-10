UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec. 10

LONDON Dec 10 Futures pointed to a slightly lower open for
B ritain's FTSE 100 index, with the December contact down 0.1 percent by
0721 GMT.
* Earlier, financial bookmakers had forecast the UK benchmark stock index
would open up 5-12 points. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 12.98 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,914.40
on Friday, after data showed U.S. non-farm employment increased by a
better-than-expected 146,000 jobs last month.
* Over the weekend, Chinese data sent mixed messages on the economy, with
factory output and retail sales beating expectations with strong rises in
November, but imports flatlining and exports coming in much
weaker than forecast.
* The euro zone crisis was set to remain in the spotlight after Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti announced on Saturday that he would resign once the
2013 budget is approved, potentially bringing forward an election due early next
year and fuelling speculation that he might run.
* Greece will extend a debt buyback that forms part of its international
bailout for an extra day to receive additional offers from bondholders, a
government official said on Monday..
* British firms hired permanent staff through recruitment agencies at the
fastest rate since April 2011 last month, and the number of unfilled posts rose
strongly too, a survey showed on Monday.
* BAE SYSTEMS : The UK's Ministry of Defence said on Monday it has
awarded a 1.2 billion pound ($1.92 billion) submarine contract to British
defense contractor BAE Systems.
* DIAGEO : The drinks group has held talks with Japanese brewer
Suntory about making a joint bid to acquire bourbon whiskey maker Beam for more
than $10 billion, Britain's Sunday Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.
* A.G. BARR : Year to date revenue as of Dec . 1 has increased by 6.5
percent, growing f aster than the p rior year, and the firm remains confident of
delivering our plans for the full year.
* GREGGS : Chief e xecutive Ken McMeikan has informed the b oard of his
intention to leave Greggs to take up the position of c h ief e x ecutive of Brakes
Group.
* HSBC : Fitch Ratings downgraded the Long-term issuer default
rating of HSBC Holdings plc to 'AA-' from 'AA' and revised its rating outlook to
stable from negative.
* BETFAIR : Chief Executive Breon Corcoran is expected to announce
plans to slash about 20 million pounds in costs at the online gambling operator
this week, according to the Sunday Times.
* DE LA RUE : British media speculates that the company could lose
its UK bank notes business, after the Bank of England put out to tender a
14-year 1 billion pound contract.
* AIRLINES: A deal in which American airline Delta could purchase
Singapore Airlines' 49 percent stake in British carrier Virgin
Atlantic, and where Air France-KLM buys up most of Virgin
founder Richard Branson's 51 percent stake, could be finalised early next week
according to the Sunday Times. [ID:nL5 E8N91G9]
* PEARSON : New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is weighing up
whether to make a bid for Pearson's The Financial Times Group, which includes
the namesake paper and a half interest in The Economist magazine, the New York
Times reported, citing three people close to the mayor.
* BANKS: Both the United States and United Kingdom have developed viable
approaches to seizing and unwinding failing global financial institutions, but
more work is needed on the UK side to ensure that losses can be adequately
absorbed, American and UK regulators said on Sunday.
