公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 15:46 BJT

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec.13

LONDON Dec.13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to down 3 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, as investors balance new monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve with growing concerns that austerity measures could derail the world's largest economy.

