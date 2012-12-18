UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tues Dec 18

LONDON Dec 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 17-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 9.61 points or 0.2
percent at 5,912.15 on Monday, weighed by big falls by temporary
power firm Aggreko and market heavyweight Vodafone
.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK November consumer
price and producer price inflation numbers are set for release
at 0930 GMT.
* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD : The gold miner rose on
Monday on renewed speculation China National Gold would soon
make a formal offer to Barrick Gold, of Canada, for its 74
percent stake in its London-listed African subsidiary,
potentially triggering a full takeover, according to the Times
market report.
* TESCO : The retailer is moving closer to
appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in the early
months of next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* G4S : The security firm is set to win a role in
implementing the government's contentious and complex changes to
child benefit and the universal credit, the Financial Times
said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
PETROFAC issues a trading update.
ARMOUR GROUP reports fourth-quarter results.
HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME holds its AGM.
HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES reports full-year results.
KELLER GROUP issues a trading update.
PARK GROUP reports first-half results.
SCHRODER INCOME GROWTH FUND holds its AGM.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)