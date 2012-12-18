UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tues Dec 18

By Tricia Wright
LONDON Dec 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 17-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 9.61 points or 0.2
percent at 5,912.15 on Monday, weighed by big falls by temporary
power firm Aggreko and market heavyweight Vodafone
.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK November consumer
price and producer price inflation numbers are set for release
at 0930 GMT.
* PETROFAC The oil services firm said it expects to
deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent.
* WHITBREAD The hotel and restaurant group says it
has exchanged agreements with NFU Mutual and Standard Life
Assurance Limited for the sale and leaseback of seven properties
operating as Premier Inns and joint site restaurants.
* ROLLS-ROYCE The aerospace and defence group has
signed a $1 billion Trent 900 contract and Trent 700 letter of
intent with Japan's Skymark Airlines.
* INTERSERVE The support services and building
company has bought a leading health care services company for
26.5 million pounds.
* POLYMETAL The Russian precious metals miner said
it has agreed to acquire the Svetlobor platinum exploration
project in Russia together with VTB Capital, a unit of Russia's
No.2 lender by assets, VTB.
* KELLER GROUP The construction firm continues to
expect that the full year results will be in line with the
guidance given in November.
* MORGAN SINDALL said trading has continued in line
with the board's expectations for the year since Nov 6.
* HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES is seeking the sale of
trading businesses.
* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD : The gold miner rose on
Monday on renewed speculation China National Gold would soon
make a formal offer to Barrick Gold, of Canada, for its 74
percent stake in its London-listed African subsidiary,
potentially triggering a full takeover, according to the Times
market report.
* TESCO : The retailer is moving closer to
appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in the early
months of next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* G4S : The security firm is set to win a role in
implementing the government's contentious and complex changes to
child benefit and the universal credit, the Financial Times
said.
