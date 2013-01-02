版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 15:02 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Jan 2

LONDON Jan 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 57-72 points, or 1.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as the first trading session of 2013 starts in positive fashion after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing massive tax hikes and spending cuts.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐