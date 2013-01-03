UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs, Jan. 3

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11-12 points, or 0.2
percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's top share index raced through the 6,000 level for the first time
in 17 months on Wednesday boosted by a last-minute budget deal in the United
States and solid global PMI data.
* Miners could see more gains after growth in China's increasingly important
services sector accelerated in December at its fastest pace in four months,
adding to signs of a modest year-end revival in the world's second-largest
economy.
* After a steady slew of robust global factory PMI data on Wednesday, the UK
is relatively quiet on the macro economic data front with just the Markit CIPS
Construction PMIs due out at 0928 with analysts expecting the figure to remain
in contraction territory.
* In the U.S. investors will keep a keen eye on jobs data out at 1330 GMT
trying to gain some perspective of the health of the jobs market ahead of the
important non-farm payrolls scheduled for release on Friday.
* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia said
on Wednesday it has reached a preliminary agreement with pilots over plans to
restructure the loss-making airline by laying off staff and cutting salaries.
* WPP : The advertising firm acquired a 20 percent stake in Globant
costing approximately $70 million.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
NEXT the fashion retailer releases a trading update.
