UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

LONDON Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 14 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 10.95 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,053.63 on Tuesday, hampered by profit taking in mining stocks ahead of a glut
of economic data from China over the next two weeks, and as the U.S. corporate
earnings season moved into focus.
* Alcoa, the largest aluminium producer in the United States, posted
in-line fourth-quarter earnings after the U.s. close on Tuesday and offered a
positive outlook for 2013, but it kept a cautious tone as worries lingered over
a looming U.S. budget confrontation.
* Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.23 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with British Land trading without its dividend attractions.
* British shop price inflation stayed at 1.5 percent for the third month
runnning in December, holding at its highest rate since May, as Christmas offers
on clothes and electrical goods softened the impact of rising food prices.
* In terms of other domestic economic data, UK trade balance figures for
November are due at 0930 GMT.
* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. weekly mortgage index is due at 1200 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
J SAINSBURY issues a third-quarter trading update.
TED BAKER issues a trading update.
GREGGS issues a trading update
