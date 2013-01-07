UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Jan 7

LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top shares registered their highest closing level for nearly two years on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. jobs data which suggested a broad-based labour market recovery.

The index rose 0.7 percent in the two hours following the data, ending up 42.50 points at 6,089.84 - the highest close since Feb. 8, 2011, and just two points off the highest close since May 2008.

* No important British economic data will be unveiled on Monday, with the week's main domestic focus to be on the latest monthly Bank of England monetary policy decision, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, although no changes are expected to current record low UK interest rates or the central bank's asset buying programme.

* Across the Atlantic, following Friday's strong U.S. December jobs report, investors will have the December U.S. employment index to digest on Monday, due at 1500 GMT.

BANKS: Global regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility on Sunday to build up cash buffers so they can use some of their reserves to help struggling economies grow.

ANGLO AMERICAN : Mining giant Anglo American is close to hiring Mark Cutifani, the boss of rival AngloGold Ashanti, as its new chief executive officer, two sources familiar with the situation said.

VODAFONE : British telecommunications carrier Vodafone Group Plc said on Saturday it has received a reminder from Indian tax authorities on disputed tax dues over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS < MRW.L >: Britain's fourth-biggest grocer posted a worsening sales fall over Christmas and said t hat a lthough it was disappointed with its performance, i t would still meet year profit forecasts. [ ID:nWLA7296]

H&T GROUP : The pawnbroker says it expects to report its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2012 on 7 March 2013, in line with market expectations.

LADBROKES : The bookmaker confirms discussions regarding a potential future acquisition with regards to Betdaq. It says negotiations are ongoing though at this stage there is no certainty that an a g reement will be reached.

GALLIFORD TRY : The British construction company announces a 100 million pound contract win for a regeneration project in Manchester, England, and is also announced as a preferred bidder for a regeneration scheme in Brunswick.

BALFOUR BEATTY : The infrastructure group announces two contract wins; a 321 million pound contract to upgrade sections of the M25 London orbital motorway for the Highways Agency and a contract to design and build the Garrison Energy Center, a 309MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Delaware in the U.S.

ST MODWEN : The developer and Vinci plc in its joint venture sign a contract for the regeneration of n e w C o vent G a rden market Landmark. The multi-phased project has a gross development value of around 2 billion pounds.

EASYJET : The low-cost airline reports passenger numbers were up 4.9 percent in December year-on-year with its load factor at 87.9 percent.

BUNI : The Indonesia-focused coal miner said it would review its capital expenditure programme and defer some of its expansion plans as a result of weak thermal coal prices in the second half of 2012.

NICHOLS : The soft drinks maker says it expects full-year profit to be ahead of expectations.

STAFFLINE : The recruiter sees full-year earnings in line with expectations.

TARSUS : The m edia company sees full-year profits in line

DIGITAL BARRIERS : The technology firm announces the acquisition of video surveillance firm visimetrics for an initial cash consideration of 3.3 million pounds.

