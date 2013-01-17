版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 15:21 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Jan 17

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors cautious ahead of more results from major U.S. companies and key growth data from China on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐