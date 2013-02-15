UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb. 15

LONDON, Feb 15 (Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed on Friday, down 7 points to up 8 points, or up as much as 0.1 percent either way, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched a five-year intraday high on Wednesday, closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.75 points lower, at 6,327.36 on Thursday.

On the macro economic data front in the UK, January retail sales are due out at 0930 GMT, with sales expected to have risen by 0.4 percent in January compared to a 0.1 percent in the previous month.

In the U.S. manufacturing data is scheduled for release at 1330 GMT, while the consumer sentiment figures are due out at 1455 GMT.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The global miner posted a sharp drop in 2012 earnings, hit by tumbling earnings from all core units and writedowns to the value of its troubled platinum assets and the flagship Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil.

Diamond producer De Beers, which is majority owned by Anglo, said total 2012 sales decreased 16 percent to $6.1 billion in 2012, while rough diamond prices decreased 12 percent over the same period.

*BP : A federal judge on Thursday accepted a guilty plea by rig contractor Transocean Ltd for violating the U.S. Clean Water Act along with a $400 million criminal fine for its role in the 2010 disaster at BP Plc's Macondo well.

* BG : Fabio Barbosa has been appointed chairman BG South America and will step down as the group's chief financial officer. Den Jones will continue to fulfil the role of BG Group interim CFO.

* JKX OIL & GAS : The oil explorer has completed buy of its 40 square km 3d seismic programme on zaplavskoyeexploration licence in Ukraine.

* SEVERN TRENT : The water utility said it is trading in line with expectations and the outlook for the full-year remains unchanged.

* DARTY : Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer Darty warned on year profit after sales trends softened at the end of its third quarter with markets becoming more promotional.

* THE INNOVATION GROUP : The provider of Business Process Outsourcing and software solutions to the insurance, fleet, automotive and property industries said it is on track to expectations for the current financial year.

