UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb. 15

LONDON, Feb 15 (Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
mixed on Friday, down 7 points to up 8 points, or up as much as 0.1 percent
either way, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
according to financial bookmakers.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched a five-year intraday
high on Wednesday, closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.75 points lower, at 6,327.36
on Thursday.
On the macro economic data front in the UK, January retail sales are due out
at 0930 GMT, with sales expected to have risen by 0.4 percent in January
compared to a 0.1 percent in the previous month.
In the U.S. manufacturing data is scheduled for release at 1330 GMT, while
the consumer sentiment figures are due out at 1455 GMT.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : The global miner posted a sharp drop in 2012
earnings, hit by tumbling earnings from all core units and writedowns to the
value of its troubled platinum assets and the flagship Minas Rio iron ore
project in Brazil.
Diamond producer De Beers, which is majority owned by Anglo, said total 2012
sales decreased 16 percent to $6.1 billion in 2012, while rough diamond prices
decreased 12 percent over the same period.
*BP : A federal judge on Thursday accepted a guilty plea by rig
contractor Transocean Ltd for violating the U.S. Clean Water Act along
with a $400 million criminal fine for its role in the 2010 disaster at BP Plc's
Macondo well.
* BG : Fabio Barbosa has been appointed chairman BG South America and
will step down as the group's chief financial officer. Den Jones will continue
to fulfil the role of BG Group interim CFO.
* JKX OIL & GAS : The oil explorer has completed buy of its 40 square
km 3d seismic programme on zaplavskoyeexploration licence in Ukraine.
* SEVERN TRENT : The water utility said it is trading in line with
expectations and the outlook for the full-year remains unchanged.
* DARTY : Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer Darty warned on
year profit after sales trends softened at the end of its third quarter with
markets becoming more promotional.
* THE INNOVATION GROUP : The provider of Business Process Outsourcing
and software solutions to the insurance, fleet, automotive and property
industries said it is on track to expectations for the current financial year.
