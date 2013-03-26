UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

LONDON, March 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 to 17 points, or as much as 0.27 percent higher, with some bargain-hunters looking to take advantage of the market fall after the Cyprus bailout deal to buy stocks, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent, or 14.38 points lower, at 6,378.38 points on Monday.

* London copper was steady on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as a flurry of technical buying faded and as traders cut risk on worries that strict terms on a bailout for Cyprus may serve as a template for Europe.

* On the macroeconomic front, CBI distributive trades data for the UK is due to be published at 1100 GMT, while U.S. durable goods and consumer confidence data is published at 1230 GMT and 1400 GMT respectively.

* CYPRUS: The president of Cyprus assured his people a bailout deal he struck with the European Union was in their best interests, but banks will remain closed until Thursday - and even then subject to capital controls to prevent a run on deposits.

* KAZAKHMYS :Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys has taken a bigger than expected $2.22 billion impairment on the value of its 26 percent stake in London-listed rival ENRC.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The Chinese government has approved a production-sharing contract with Royal Dutch Shell for the Fushun shale gas block in southwest China's Sichuan province, the company said on Tuesday.

* KINGFISHER : Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvements retailer, met forecasts with an 11.4 percent fall in year profit that reflected weather-hit sales, tough consumer markets and unfavourable foreign exchange movements.

* RESOLUTION : The insurer raised its dividend.

* WOLSELEY : The building materials group posted a drop in interim profit.

* COMPASS : The services group said it saw 5 percent first-half revenue growth, and added that its full-year forecasts were unchanged.

* BELLWAY : The housebuilder reported a 47.5 percent rise in first-half profits and raised its dividend.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Cynthia Carroll, the outgoing chief executive of Anglo American, warned mining industry shareholders to either get out of the sector or adjust their expectations, the Financial Times reported.

* SINCLAIR PHARMA : Word is that Warburg Pincus recently approached the specialty pharma firm with a "friendly" 152 million pounds or 35-pence-per-share cash offer to take the company private, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* RIO TINTO : Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd posted a hefty loss for 2012 as Ulan Bator forced it to suspend its only producing mine in response to a takeover bid from China's state-owned Chalco . But SouthGobi, which is now controlled by Rio Tinto Ltd has resumed operation and aims to produce 3.2 million tonnes of semi-soft coking coal this year, its president and chief executive, Ross Tromans, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)