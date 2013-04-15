UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Apr. 15

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 31.75 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,384.39 points on Friday. It found a floor to the losses around the 50-day moving average and still managed to post its best weekly gain since early January of 2.2 percent.
* BT : The telecoms operator will significantly undercut the pricing of Sky subscriptions for pubs as the company eyes a chunk of the 300 million pound market for its new sports channel launching this summer, the Financial Times reported.
* BETFAIR : CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an offer for online gambling group, according to reports in the UK press.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LDC, which is owned by the UK bank, is in advanced negotiations about buying a sizeable shareholding in price comparison website USwitch, Sky News reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC TRADING
TANFIELD GROUP PLC MEET
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.