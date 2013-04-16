UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, April 16

LONDON, April 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is likely to fall for a third session on Tuesday, with heavyweight mining and energy stocks hit by sharp drops in commodity prices. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Financial bookmakers see the UK blue chip index opening down 24-27 points, or as much as 0.4 percent. Futures on the benchmark were down 0.4 percent by 0618 GMT.

* The FTSE closed down 40.79 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,343.60 points on Monday, dragged down by a steep sell off in miners.

* The gold price - one of the reasons for Monday's sell off in the miners - continued its slide overnight, taking its losses so far this year to over 20 percent, though it then recovered modestly from the lows.

* Oil was also on the back foot, with Brent crude sinking below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months.

* Further weighing on risk appetite, two bombs ripped through the crowd at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday, killing three people, maiming others and injuring more than 100 in what a White House official said would be treated as an "act of terror."

* The calendar features UK inflation data at 0830 GMT, German ZEW sentiment index at 0900 GMT and U.S. housing figures at 1230 GMT.

* Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday affirmed China's government's bond rating of Aa3 but cut the outlook to stable from positive, the second pessimistic revision by a foreign ratings agency this month.

* Bank credit is now more popular with big companies in Britain than at any point in the past five years, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting an easing in what many see as a major brake on the economy.

* Market volatility could pick up later in the session, with a busy U.S. earnings calendar featuring results from Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola and others.

* BANKS: Britain should issue licences to bankers to help stamp out the kind of scandals that have hit the City of London in recent years, the opposition Labour party proposed on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner is setting fresh cost-cutting targets under its new chief executive as it faces a sharp downturn in demand for industrial commodities. Rio also reports a 7 percent rise in first quarter global iron ore shipments and a 4 percent increase in production.

* TESCO : Britain's biggest retailer is expected to report its first fall in underlying annual profit in two decades, reflecting the cost of a turnaround plan launched after last year's shock profit warning.

* ASTRAZENECA : A group that represents local pension funds in Britain is recommending that its members vote against the pay package of AstraZeneca's new chief executive.

* EASYJET, NEXT : John Barton, the chairman of No. 2 British clothing retailer Next, is poised as the front runner to chair low-cost airline easyJet, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a source.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)