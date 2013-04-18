版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 14:36 BJT

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

LONDON, April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, according to a financial bookmaker, as a sharp sell-off in the previous session prompts some investors to buy up weakened shares for cheap prices.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐