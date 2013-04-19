UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, April 19

LONDON, April 19 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening 10 to 12 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on
Friday after recent sharp declines, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.54 points lower at
6,243.67 in the previous session. The index is headed for its
weekly loss of about 2 percent after gains in the previous week.
* Resources-related stocks will be in focus after London
copper dropped below $7,000 for a second day and was on track
for its biggest weekly decline since 2011, as global growth
worries and a historic sell-off in gold turned investors away
from commodities.
* Gold ticked higher in cautious trade, heading for a fourth
week of losses after this week's brutal sell-off shattered
investors' confidence in the typically safe-haven asset.
* Brent crude climbed toward $100 a barrel on Friday,
stretching its gains into a second straight session after a
steep 6-day fall, although worries about higher crude output in
the United States and lower global demand kept a lid on prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Q1 OUTPUT
WILLIAM HILL PLC Q1 TRADE
RECORD PLC TRADING
STERLING ENERGY PLC AGM
SPECTRIS PLC TRADING
