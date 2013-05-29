UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

LONDON May 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 to 26 points, or up to 0.4 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.6 percent, or 107.67 points, higher at 6,762.01 points on Tuesday driven by gains in heavyweight bank HSBC and pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline and buoyed by pledges of monetary stimulus from major central banks.

* BG GROUP : The energy firm rose on Tuesday amid talk of an 80 billion pound-plus break-up bid, with traders speculating that a number of potential bidders including Royal Dutch Shell, U.S. listed Exxon Mobil , Brazillian group Petrobas and India's Reliance Group were circling the firm, according to Daily Express market report.

* Lloyds Banking Group : The UK lender which is 39 percent owned by the Government has reportedly put $8.7 billion of U.S. mortgage bonds up for auction, as part of its effort to raise capital by selling non-core assets, according to the Daily Telegraph.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : The British infrastructure company has started looking for buyers for its 60 percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

* COBHAM : The British defence and aerospace supplier wins a 85 million Australian dollar aviation services contract extension from ok tedi mining.

* THOMAS COOK : The travel firm has agreed to lease nine Airbus jets from General Electric's aircraft leasing unit as part of its fleet renewal programme.

* DE LA RUE : The money printing firm steps up its cost-cutting drive afterreporting an 8 percent fall in revenues year-on-year to 483.7 million pounds.

* SPORTS DIRECT : The sportswear retailer expands into Austria and the Baltics.

* TOPPS TILES : The flooring specialist is cautious on its full-year outcome after like-for-like revenues decreased by 0.2 percent in the first-half.

* ENQUEST : The oil explorer is to enter north Africa through a 70 percent operating interest in the Didon oil field.

* TELFORD HOMES : The property developer said recent trade has been strong after announcing full-year revenue increased by 14.5 per cent to 142.4 million pounds.

* FASTNET : The explorer executes an exclusive option to farm into tendrara lakbir petroleum agreement onshore Morocco.

* There is no major economic data due for realease in the UK and the U.S. on Wednesday. Most focus will be on Germany where unemployment data is due out at 0755 GMT and inflation figures at 1200 GMT, while euro zone money supply scheduled for release at 0800 GMT.

Marks & Spencer and AMEC will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.97 points off the index.

