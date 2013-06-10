UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

LONDON, June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 15 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Monday on fresh signs of economic slowdown in China, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 futures contract was down by 0.1 percent to 6,390.50 points by 0625 GMT. On Friday, the UK blue chip index closed up by 1.2 percent, or 75.88 points, at 6,411.99 points.

* Chinese imports fell 0.3 percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise, and the volume of major metals imports, including copper and alumina, fell at double-digit rates in unexpectedly weak data released at the weekend.

* London copper fell to its lowest since mid-May on Monday after soft Chinese economic data at the weekend stoked worries that growth is still slowing in the world's second-biggest economy.

* RBS /LLOYDS : British finance minister George Osborne will launch the early sale to the public of shares in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* Britain should hand most of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group to the public, an influential think tank said, in what would be the country's biggest ever privatisation.

* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca is to buy U.S. respiratory drug specialist Pearl Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion as Britain's second biggest drugmaker steps up a drive to rebuild its product pipeline via deal-making.

* SEVERN TRENT : The consortium bidding for Severn Trent said on Monday it would not put forward a new offer unless the British water company's management engaged in talks.

* PUNCH TAVERNS : The pubs operator proposed a new corporate restructuring and said it was on track to meet its full-year profit targets.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : The construction and engineering group announced it had won a 110 million pound contract for London's Providence tower scheme.

* AMEC : The engineering and energy services group said it had been awarded a 110 million pound North Sea contract extension from BG Group.

* BSKYB /BT : British satellite TV firm BSkyB will cut prices for its broadband packages in response to competition from BT's new sports channels, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

