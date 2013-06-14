UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday June, 14

LONDON, June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 27 to 29 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 5.18 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,304.63 on Thursday, recovering from steep early losses after holding at a key technical level and seeing a recovery in the downtrodden mining sector.

* There is no important UK economic data scheduled for release on Friday, but after the previous session's rally on strong U.S. data investors will watch across the pond for May inflation figures due out at 1230 GMT and sentiment data scheduled for release at 1355 GMT for further clues as to the health of the economy and the potential impact it may have on future stimulus measures.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has signalled that he is likely to stand down soon in the latest upheaval involving the taxpayer-owned bank, according to various newspaper reports.

* ASTRAZENECA : The British drugmaker is deepening its collaboration with academia by roping in more outside researchers to help to find new cancer drugs.

* No UK companies are scheduled to report on Friday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett)