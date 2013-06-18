UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

BRIEF-SB Financial Group files for stock shelf of up to $30 mln – SEC Filing
* SB Financial Group Inc files for stock shelf of up to $30 million – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ohB8aQ] Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage:
* Level 3 Communications Inc- CEO Jeff K. Storey's 2016 total compensation $11.7 million versus $11.2 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oNCHOo] Further company coverage: