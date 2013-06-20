UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 20

BRIEF-Royalty North announces private placement financing
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
* Red Oak Partners Reports 7.15 pct stake in Educational Development Corp as of April 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2opBytE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Changes to water down strict local content rules on equipment to extract deep sea oil could help Brazil's government earn 31 billion reais ($9.9 billion) worth of royalties and other revenue sources between 2020 and 2025, state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.