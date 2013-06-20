UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 20

BRIEF-Altisource Residential, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement
* Altisource Residential -on April 6, 2017, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement with American Money Management Corporation
* Altisource Residential -on April 6, 2017, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement with American Money Management Corporation
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Point72 Asset Management reports a 5.2 pct passive stake in WPX Energy as of April 11 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2otE1Fg) Further company coverage: