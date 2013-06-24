UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

LONDON, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up 0.07 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 43.34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,116.17 points on Friday, the lowest seen since January. The index recorded a fifth straight weekly loss, hit by the prospect of a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus.

* ENRC - The billionaire founders of ENRC are close to finalising a buyout bid for the London-listed Kazakh miner, valuing the troubled group at just over 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), below the value of a tentative proposal made in May.

* Trading in shares of Kazakhmys was suspended on Monday afternoon pending a statement on inside information, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. The company is also listed in London.

* Rio Tinto Ltd has scrapped the proposed sale of its $1.3 billion diamonds business, a setback for its plan to sell a swag of mines and company stakes to tighten operations during a global industry downturn.

* VODAFONE GROUP The British mobile firm said on Monday said it had decided to make a takeover offer to buy Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland.

The company declared its intention to bid for Kabel Deutschland in a regulatory statement but did not provide any further details. The statement said further details were available on the Vodafone Web site.

* London copper futures dropped for a fifth session out of six on Monday and stayed near 20-month lows, hurt by a firmer dollar and worries over top consumer China where a liquidity squeeze could curb demand already hit by slower economic growth.

* Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in demand for oil in the United States and China.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)