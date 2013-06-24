UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

UPDATE 2-Iran's Aseman Airlines signs deal to buy at least 30 Boeing jets
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir deal (Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
LONDON, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up 0.07 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 43.34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,116.17 points on Friday, the lowest seen since January. The index recorded a fifth straight weekly loss, hit by the prospect of a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus.
* ENRC - The billionaire founders of ENRC are close to finalising a buyout bid for the London-listed Kazakh miner, valuing the troubled group at just over 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), below the value of a tentative proposal made in May.
* Trading in shares of Kazakhmys was suspended on Monday afternoon pending a statement on inside information, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. The company is also listed in London.
* Rio Tinto Ltd has scrapped the proposed sale of its $1.3 billion diamonds business, a setback for its plan to sell a swag of mines and company stakes to tighten operations during a global industry downturn.
* VODAFONE GROUP The British mobile firm said on Monday said it had decided to make a takeover offer to buy Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland.
The company declared its intention to bid for Kabel Deutschland in a regulatory statement but did not provide any further details. The statement said further details were available on the Vodafone Web site.
* London copper futures dropped for a fifth session out of six on Monday and stayed near 20-month lows, hurt by a firmer dollar and worries over top consumer China where a liquidity squeeze could curb demand already hit by slower economic growth.
* Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in demand for oil in the United States and China.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir deal (Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.