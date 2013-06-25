UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, June 25

LONDON, June 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is likely set
for a higher open on Tuesday, with futures up 0.5 percent by 0620 GMT. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Earlier, bookmakers had predicted a jittery start for the UK blue chip
index, which closed down 87.07 points, or 1.4 percent, at 6,029.10 on Monday,
having hit lowest intra-day level since early January.
* Investors will scrutinise U.S. durable goods, new homes sales data, as
well as a number of regional sentiment surveys for clues on whether the world's
biggest economy is really strong enough to warrant a scaling back of
equity-friendly stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* Two of Fed's top officials downplayed the notion of an imminent end to
monetary stimulus and said on Monday the market reaction was not yet cause for
concern.
* Wall Street and Tokyo both closed down
overnight, but of the lows.
* Chinese stocks extended losses to more than 10 percent this week as
investors worried about banks' ability to access cash after a week-long squeeze
in money markets, even as the central bank relaxed its tight grip to let
interest rates fall.
* REXAM : The company warns that operating performance in the first
half of the year will be slightly below that of last year, with disappointing
volumes in South America and Western Europe in the last two months. It adds that
it has initiated the process to sell the healthcare business.
* PETROFAC : The British oil services company Petrofac says
operational performance had been good and reiterated the firm was on course to
achieve "modest growth" in net profit for 2013.
* WOOD GROUP : The international energy services company says it has
extended one a project in the North Sea under a $60 million one year contract
extension with ConocoPhillips.
