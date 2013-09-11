UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 11

LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
slightly lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.1 percent by 0631 GMT
* Receding concerns about a military attack against Syria are helping to
keep the UK benchmark around one-month highs, with the index on Tuesday having
closed up 53.25 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,583.99 points, its highest close
since August 14.
* U.S. President Barack Obama pledged on Tuesday to explore Russia's
proposal for Syria to place its chemical weapons under international control and
said he had asked Congress to postpone a vote on authorising military action.
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely
Admiral Group, G4S, Hargreaves Lansdown, Land
Securities and Standard Life, will trim up to 1.4 points off the
FTSE 100 on Wednesday.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK ILO July unemployment rate data is
due at 0830 GMT, alongside August UK claimant count data.
* KINGFISHER : Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, met
forecasts with a 1.6 percent fall in first-half profit as a better second
quarter was not enough to fully offset the impact of poor weather in the first
quarter.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : An 8.3 billion pound ($13 billion) project to
build a refinery and petrochemical plant in eastern China involving Royal Dutch
Shell has been shelved after losing political support, the Telegraph newspaper
reported, citing sources.
* TESCO : The retailer is to lend U.S. billionaire Ron Burkle's
Yucaipa investment company 80 million pounds ($126 million) to take the
loss-making Fresh & Easy stores off its hands, marking the end of a six-year
attempt to crack the U.S. market.
