UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Sept. 25

LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 8 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday appeared to fall in line with their leaders who want to pass an emergency spending bill by Sept. 30 and avoid government shutdowns, even if it means failing in a drive to destroy "Obamacare."

* Worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown pushed Wall Street lower overnight. Japan's Nikkei eased for a second day.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 14.1 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,571.46 points on Tuesday.

* Ex-dividends are set to take around 1.7 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with Centrica, Old Mutual and RSA all trading without entitlement to the latest payout.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest mining company on Wednesday said global commodities markets were being undermined by rising supplies of raw materials and warned the outlook for steel demand in Asia was expected to moderate.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The global miner is pleased with progress at an iron ore terminal at LLX'S Port of Acu near Rio de Janeiro, the company's CEO Mark Cutifani said on Tuesday.

* CENTRICA - Britain's biggest energy supplier has claimed it could not "continue to operate" if Labour's price freeze were implemented while costs are rising, the Daily Telegraph reports.

* HSBC - The bank that was fined a record $1.9 billion after an investigation into money laundering for terrorists and Mexican drug dealers, is to take on 3,000 more compliance officers, according to The Times.

