UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Sept. 26

BRIEF-U.S. list price for Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent $37,000
* Says U.S. list price of newly approved Dupixent atopic dermatitis drug $37,000 per patient per yearFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Says U.S. list price of newly approved Dupixent atopic dermatitis drug $37,000 per patient per yearFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Dollar steady above 4-month lows as markets await Fed speakers
* French military increasingly stretched by overseas operations