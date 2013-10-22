UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 22

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
LONDON Oct 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 3 points lower, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed rose for the eighth straight session on Monday, closing 31.62 points higher, or 0.4 percent, at 6,651.86 points.
* BHP BILLITON : The global miner upgraded its iron ore production target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials.
* TESCO : Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc last week slashed its stake in the world's No.3 retailer by about one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($484.75 million), according to a stock market filing on Monday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : A consortium including the British oil major bought Brazil's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British lender looks set to lose out on 57 million pounds ($92.10 million) following the collapse of the accountancy firm RSM Tenon in August, The Independent wrote on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Q3
WHITBREAD PLC H1
GKN PLC Q3 TRADE
B P MARSH AND PARTNERS PLC H1
DEVELOPMENT SECURITIES PLC H1
EPISTEM HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC TRADING
SPIRIT PUB COMPANY PLC PRELIM
UBM PLC TRADING
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday