UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 22

LONDON Oct 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening little changed on Tuesday, with December futures on the index up 0.1 percent 0620 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed rose for the eighth straight session on Monday, closing 31.62 points higher, or 0.4 percent, at 6,651.86 points.

* RECKITT BENCKISER : The British maker of Durex condoms and Lysol cleaner on Tuesday reported a 5 percent increase in like-for-like quarterly revenue, fuelled by sales of its health and hygiene brands.

* ARM HOLDINGS : Chipmakers licensing more powerful mobile technology like the 64-bit architecture in the new iPhone helped Britain's ARM Holdings beat expectations for the third quarter on Tuesday.

* BHP BILLITON : The global miner upgraded its iron ore production target for fiscal 2014 while petroleum output hit a quarterly record, as it ramps up output to capture more of a slower-growing market for raw materials.

* GKN : The car and plane parts maker posted a 34 percent rise in third quarter profit, boosted by a strong performance from its commercial aerospace and automotive units.

* TESCO : Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc last week slashed its stake in the world's No.3 retailer by about one-fifth, or 300 million pounds ($484.75 million), according to a stock market filing on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : A consortium including the British oil major bought Brazil's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British lender looks set to lose out on 57 million pounds ($92.10 million) following the collapse of the accountancy firm RSM Tenon in August, The Independent wrote on Tuesday.

