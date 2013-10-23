UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 23

LONDON Oct 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures off 0.3 percent by 0631 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,695.66 points on Tuesday, its highest finish since late May, after a weak U.S. jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy ultra-loose for longer.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely BAE Systems, HSBC, Rolls Royce, Smiths Group and William Hill, will take up to 7.09 points off the index on Wednesday.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : The cigarette maker said it remained on track for a year of solid earnings growth after price rises in the first nine months of the year helped it to offset a 3 percent fall in total tobacco volumes.

* HOME RETAIL GROUP : The firm behind Argos and DIY chain Homebase reported a 53 percent jump in first-half profit and said it was in good shape as it approached its key Christmas trading period.

* RSA INSURANCE : The insurer rose on Tuesday amid talk that European insurance giants Generali and Zurich were casting their eye over the firm, which could lead to a near 7 billion pounds approach, according to various newspaper market reports.

* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : The sporting goods retailer said it is on track to reach its full-year earnings target.

* MARKS & SPENCER : The retailer will step-up expansion of its Simply Food store network as it looks to benefit from growing consumer demand for smaller, convenience outlets, it said.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)