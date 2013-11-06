UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Nov. 6

LONDON Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising 7 to 25 points at the open, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures on the FTSE were up 0.3 percent at 0722 GMT.

* Wall Street finished lower overnight, while Japan's Nikkei got a boost from an earnings guidance lift by Toyota Motor Corp.

* Britain's financial regulator is to bolster its stock market listing rules to better protect minority shareholders, after high-profile scandals at mining companies ENRC and Bumi left some investors nursing heavy losses.

* Republican Chris Christie easily won re-election as New Jersey governor, while a conservative Republican popular with the Tea Party movement narrowly lost his bid for the Virginia governorship, in two races closely watched for signs of voters' moods ahead of the 2016 presidential race.

* Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend were set to take up to 6.3 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, including Barclays , BP, Bunzl, Unilever and Whitbread .

* British shop prices fell in October for a sixth consecutive month, led by steep falls in clothing and electrical items, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* BAE : The British defence contractor is set to announce potentially more than 1,000 job losses across three of its UK shipyards, the BBC reported, citing sources.

* BARCLAYS : The bank is to cut about 450 jobs in Britain as it axes a third of the private bankers who look after wealthy clients and closes one of its call centres.

* HSBC : EU antitrust regulators are set to fine six global banks including Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and HSBC after an investigation into the rigging of benchmark euro zone interest rates, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* EASYJET : The airline said October passengers up 5.4 percent.

* EXPERIAN : The company reported first half revenues of $2.3 billion, continues to expect modest margin improvement for the full year, raises its interim dividend 7 percent and plans to acquire Passport Health Communications for $850 million.

* PERSIMMON : The builder is fully sold up for the current year and have £650 million forward sales reserved beyond 2013.

* FIRSTGROUP : The company posted 44 percent rise in underlying first half profit, saying trading is in line with management's expectations, despite continued headwinds in some markets.

* OLD MUTUAL : The Anglo-South African financial conglomerate said its assets have risen 14 percent in the year to date, boosted by rising markets and positive client net cash flows.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,746.84 points on Tuesday, led down by banking stocks which knocked nearly 13 points off the index.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Tricia Wright)