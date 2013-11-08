UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov. 8

LONDON Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30-32 points, or as much as 0.5 percent lower, on Friday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 44.47 points, 0.7 percent, at 6,697.22 points on Thursday, retreating further from a five-month high of 6,819 hit last and shaving its gain for 2013 to 13.6 percent.

* U.S. October non-farm payrolls figures, set for release at 1330 GMT, will be scrutinised for more clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce the $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme which has underpinned equity markets.

Economists forecast 125,000 jobs were created in October, slowing from 148,000 jobs in September.

* Data on Thursday showed U.S. growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the third quarter, well above economists' forecast for 2.0 percent growth. Some investors took the view the robust data could bring forward the timeline for when the Fed starts to scale back stimulus.

* Also likely to impact sentiment, Standard & Poor's has downgraded its credit rating on France one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ROLLS-ROYCE issues a trading update

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES reports third-quarter results

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)