UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov. 8

LONDON Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.6 percent by 0731 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 44.47 points, 0.7 percent, at 6,697.22 points on Thursday, retreating further from a five-month high of 6,819 hit last and shaving its gain for 2013 to 13.6 percent.

* U.S. October non-farm payrolls figures, set for release at 1330 GMT, will be scrutinised for more clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce the $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme which has underpinned equity markets.

Economists forecast 125,000 jobs were created in October, slowing from 148,000 jobs in September.

* Data on Thursday showed U.S. growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the third quarter, well above economists' forecast for 2.0 percent growth. Some investors took the view the robust data could bring forward the timeline for when the Fed starts to scale back stimulus.

* Also likely to impact sentiment, Standard & Poor's has downgraded its credit rating on France one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'.

* A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's exports in October added to a run of indicators suggesting the world's second-largest economy has found its footing.

* Hiring in Britain grew strongly last month and salaries rose at the fastest pace in six years, a survey showed, the latest sign of strength in the economy that raises questions about the Bank of England's suggested timing of an interest rate hike.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : The company lifted its profit guidance for its defence aerospace unit and forecasted profits in its marine unit to be broadly flat this year, adding that its current trading was in line with expectations.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP : The company said third-quarter profit more than doubled as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to another strong performance from British Airways.

Also, IAG's October traffic rose 8.9 percent.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A unit of RBS agreed to pay more than $150 million to settle civil charges alleging it misled investors in a financial crisis-era subprime mortgage product, U.S. regulators said.

* ASTRAZENECA : Europe's medicines regulator has written to AstraZeneca asking it to provide more information about a U.S. probe into a clinical trial of the company's new heart drug Brilinta.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)