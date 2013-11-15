UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Nov. 15

LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging up at the open on Friday, with December futures on the index up 0.1 percent at 0725 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 36.13 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,666.13 on Thursday.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The mining conglomerate reported a fall in core earnings and revenue for the first half of the year.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP : The airlines group on Friday raised its 2015 operating profit target by 12.5 percent, due to expected growth from British Airways (BA) and Vueling and the recovery of Iberia.

* SABMiller : The brewer has re-appointed John Manser as acting chairman due to a deterioration in the health of chairman Graham Mackay, it said on Friday.

* BARCLAYS : The British bank said on Thursday it was cutting 1,700 jobs in its UK network as automation increases across its branches.

* AVIVA : The insurance group is seeking an exit from a 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) portfolio of toxic liabilities which include the bulk of its exposure to historic asbestos-related claims, Sky reported.

* WPP : The Daily Mail cited rumours that chief executive Martin Sorrell is lining up a $25-a-share cash offer for Interpublic Group of Cos , home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb. Interpublic's shares closed up 1.4 percent at $17.3.

* INFINIS ENERGY The private equity-backed renewable energy generator priced its London stock market listing at 260 pence per share the bottom of its original 260p to 310p per share range.

* CAPE : The British energy services firm warned on Friday full year profits would be below expectations due to unspecified problems with a project in Qatar.

* NATIONWIDE : Britain's biggest customer-owned lender reported a 155 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its fiscal year, benefiting from increased lending and customers switching to it from rivals.

* LADBROKES : The British bookmaking group said it remained on track to hit latest analyst profit forecasts for the year, responding to speculation that it could be forced to cut estimates again because of unfavourable sports results.

