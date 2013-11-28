UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Nov. 28

LONDON Nov 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 2 to 6 points, or as much 0.1 percent lower, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* Futures on the FTSE were down 2.5 points at 6,648.00 at GMT.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs, while the Nasdaq finished
at a 13-year high overnight. Japan's Nikkei share average soared 1.8 percent to
its highest closing level in nearly six years.
* Volumes were expected to be light in Europe on Thursday, with U.S. markets
shut for Thanksgiving.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron unveiled plans to limit European
Union migrants' access to welfare in Britain and said he wanted eventually to
restrict migrants from poorer EU states relocating to richer ones, stirring a
row with the European Commission.
* Eight out of ten small companies have not applied for any sort of finance
in the past year, a survey showed on Thursday, raising questions about the depth
and sustainability of Britain's economic recovery.
* The UK government is set to announce a review of cigarette packaging in an
effort to deter youngsters from smoking, British media reports said on Wednesday
citing sources.
* KINGFISHER - Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, posted
third quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts and cautioned that its
markets remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is
weak.
* WOLSELEY - The developer said it saw no signs of improvement in
market conditions across continental Europe and expected trading conditions to
remain tough for the foreseeable future.
* RIO TINTO - The global miner unveiled plans to increase
its mine capacity to 350 million tonnes by 2017, cutting costs by $3 billion by
not digging brand new mines and slowing the expansion by about two years.
* SHELL - An outage at the plant processing gas from Royal Dutch
Shell's giant Ormen Lange field will cut Norwegian gas exports by 35 million
cubic metres per day for 24 hours, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said
on Thursday.
* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - The company said it had made a firm offer to
buy scientific camera maker Andor Technology for about 159 million
pounds ($257 million), the same price it indicated it would be willing to pay
earlier this month.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent, or 13.25 points, at 6,649.47
points at the close on Wednesday.
