UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec. 2

LONDON Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. By 0731 GMT, futures

* British Prime Minister David Cameron promised to cut rising energy costs, seeking to regain the initiative from an opposition Labour Party that has pledged to freeze bills if it wins the next election in 2015.

* China's factory growth stabilised in November aided by firm demand, a pair of surveys showed, a sign of resilience in the world's second-largest economy that augurs well for its plans for structural reforms.

* Cameron arrived in China on Monday saying he wanted to lay the ground for a multi-billion-dollar free trade deal between Beijing and the European Union, despite growing unease about his own country's membership of the bloc.

* Britain's biggest department store chain John Lewis posted an 18.4 percent jump in sales in the week to Nov. 30, boosted by a surge in online sales of iPads, televisions and PS4s, and the growing popularity of "Black Friday" discounts.

* Monday's diary includes British manufacturing PMI for November and the equivalent U.S. survey from the Institute for Supply Management.

* PETROFAC - The British oil services group is not interested in acquiring Swiss-based engineering company Foster Wheeler, a source familiar with the UK company said on Sunday.

* POLYMETAL - The Russian precious metals miner has secured a five-year credit facility with Sberbank worth $400 million.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.06 percent, or 3.90 points, at 6,650.57 points on Friday, dragged lower by weaker mining stocks, which fell on profit taking after rising more than 3 percent in the past two sessions.

* For November, it posted a drop of 1.2 percent in what proved to be its quietest month so far this year in terms of volumes.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit