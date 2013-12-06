UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 6

LONDON Dec 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 4 points, or as much as 0.06 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the UK blue chip index were 0.3 percent higher in early trading.

* The index ended 11.64 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 6,498.33 points on Thursday, its lowest close in more than three weeks and a drop for a fifth straight session. However, it is still up more than 10 percent so far this year.

* Investors await U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, for hints about the timing of the U.S. central bank's likely move to trim stimulus. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 180,000 last month, down from October's gain of 204,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is forecast to slip a tenth of a percentage point to 7.2 percent.

* UNILEVER - The consumer products giant aims to cut the number of individual products it sells by 30 percent by the end of 2014 to become more efficient and navigate a global economic slowdown it admits it was slow to confront.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company said on Thursday it has canceled a proposed gas-to-liquids plant in Louisiana less than two years after the plan surfaced as costs rose and the company reins in spending.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank announced the sale of a portfolio of Irish retail mortgages for a cash consideration of 257 million pounds.

* ASTRAZENECA - The European Commission has approved the drugmaker's intranasal four-strain influenza vaccine Fluenz Tetra.

* Brent futures edged higher above $111 a barrel on Friday after a two-day drop as severe weather cut oil production in Europe and the United States.

* DOMINO'S PIZZA - Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm said on Friday its Chief Executive Lance Batchelor had decided to quit the firm and would leave next year.

* BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS - The company said its earnings were likely to increase towards the top of the range of analysts' current expectations.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit