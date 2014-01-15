UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 15

LONDON Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Brightening the mood, the World Bank raised its forecast for growth for the first time in three years, signalling the world economy is finally pulling out of a long and sluggish recovery that followed the global financial crisis.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,766.86 points on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses to steady near two-month highs, after forecast-beating U.S. December retail sales offset some of the concern triggered by last week's disappointing U.S. jobs report.

* The following companies will trade without the attraction of their latest dividend on Wednesday, knocking 3.39 points off the FTSE 100: Ashtead, Imperial Tobacco and Next.

* AVIVA : The insurance group has toughened oversight of trading activities at its fund management arm after discovering breaches of dealing policy between 2006 and 2012, according to a company filing.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BURBERRY GROUP issues a trading update

TULLOW OIL issues a trading update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit