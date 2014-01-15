UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 15

Swedish court jails three men for rape broadcast on Facebook
STOCKHOLM, April 25 A Swedish court jailed three men on Tuesday for up to two and a half years for the rape of a woman that was broadcast live on Facebook.
LONDON Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* Brightening the mood, the World Bank raised its forecast for growth for the first time in three years, signalling the world economy is finally pulling out of a long and sluggish recovery that followed the global financial crisis.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,766.86 points on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses to steady near two-month highs, after forecast-beating U.S. December retail sales offset some of the concern triggered by last week's disappointing U.S. jobs report.
* The following companies will trade without the attraction of their latest dividend on Wednesday, knocking 3.39 points off the FTSE 100: Ashtead, Imperial Tobacco and Next.
* AVIVA : The insurance group has toughened oversight of trading activities at its fund management arm after discovering breaches of dealing policy between 2006 and 2012, according to a company filing.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BURBERRY GROUP issues a trading update
TULLOW OIL issues a trading update
* Indexes up: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index rose to a two-month high, led by gains for the financial and energy groups, while some lumber stocks rallied after the U.S. set duties on the product that were lower than some market participants had expected.