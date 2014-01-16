UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan l6.

BRIEF-Lloyds bank CEO says does not expect any rate hike in 2017
* Lloyds bank CEO says does not expect any base interest rate increase in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 7 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue-chip index rose to its highest closing level in eight months on Wednesday, ending up by 0.8 percent, or 53 points, at 6,819.86 points.
* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto reported big increases in the production of iron ore and other minerals in 2013, betting China's massive economic growth will provide a ready market for decades to come.
* UK HOUSING MARKET: Expectations of future rises in British house prices strengthened again last month, driven by a shortage of new homes on the market, a survey showed on Thursday, although its headline price measure slipped.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Bank of England representatives discussed the process of setting foreign exchange benchmarks with senior currency dealers at major investment banks in April 2012, more than a year before regulators launched official probes into alleged rate manipulation, according to a Freedom of Information Request made by Reuters.
* London copper steadied near a one-week high on Thursday.
* SVG CAPITAL : Aegon is to sell its 7.5 percent stake in SVG Capital.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AB FOODS Q1 TRADING UPDATE
EXPERIAN TRADING UPDATE
