UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jan 17

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 15 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 4.44 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,815.42 points on Thursday, hovering close to its 2013 high of 6,875.
* BANKS - Britain's banks will have to shrink and sell off branches in order
to improve competition if Labour wins the next election, party leader Ed
Miliband will announce on Friday in a speech spelling out his agenda for
financial reform.
* TELECOMS - Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG and France's Orange
said on Friday they will maintain the current management structure of
their joint venture EE, putting on hold plans to float the largest mobile
operator in Britain.
* Brent crude slipped toward $105 a barrel as concerns over a rise
in supply from Libya and Iran dragged on prices, although an OPEC production cut
checked losses. Copper was barely changed.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
T CLARKE PLC TRADING
STOBART GROUP LTD TRADING
SPECTRIS PLC YR TRADE
WILLIAM HILL PLC TRADING
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
