UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Jan 17

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 4.44 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,815.42 points on Thursday, hovering close to its 2013 high of 6,875.

* BANKS - Britain's banks will have to shrink and sell off branches in order to improve competition if Labour wins the next election, party leader Ed Miliband will announce on Friday in a speech spelling out his agenda for financial reform.

* TELECOMS - Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG and France's Orange said on Friday they will maintain the current management structure of their joint venture EE, putting on hold plans to float the largest mobile operator in Britain.

* Brent crude slipped toward $105 a barrel as concerns over a rise in supply from Libya and Iran dragged on prices, although an OPEC production cut checked losses. Copper was barely changed.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

T CLARKE PLC TRADING

STOBART GROUP LTD TRADING

SPECTRIS PLC YR TRADE

WILLIAM HILL PLC TRADING

