UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Jan. 20

LONDON Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening broadly flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures on the index steady ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 13.88 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,829.30 points on Friday, boosted by strong UK retail sales data and a rally in motor insurer stocks.

* TESCO, MOTHERCARE - Tesco considered a bid for mother and baby products retailer Mothercare to help reinvigorate its British hypermarkets, the Sunday Times reported, with the supermarket putting the plan on hold six months ago. However, the recent fall in Mothercare's share price could rekindle Tesco's plan according to the City insiders - though they added Tesco has made no approach so far.

* VODAFONE, BSKYB - Telecom company Vodafone and broadcaster BSkyB have held high-level discussions on how to curb BT's growing reach over the broadband market, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior sources.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell and Mubadala Petroleum have swapped equity stakes in two exploration blocks off Malaysia, the companies said on Sunday.

* LEGAL & GENERAL - Insurance group Legal & General wants to build five new towns across Britain over the next ten years at a cost of up to 5 billion pounds ($8.22 billion), the company's chief executive told the Sunday Times.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The Serious Fraud Office has received additional funding from the UK Treasury in its probe of alleged bribery and corruption by defence group Rolls-Royce in China and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* ELECTRA - Private equity firm Electra Private Equity Plc has acquired footwear retailer Hotter Shoes for 85 million pounds ($139.78 million).

* LAURA ASHLEY - The clothing retailer announces a bonus interim dividend of 1 pence per share for the year ending January 25 2014.

* PORTMEIRION - The ceramics manufacturer said it expects to post record revenues for 2013 of over 58 millions pounds, with pretax profit expected to be in line with market expectations.

* AMARA MINING - The miner sees gold output rising in 2014 after a 86 percent increase in production in Q4 compared to the previous quarter.

* H.R. OWEN - The motor dealer sees full-year results coming in ahead of expectations, after used car trading performance continued to be very strong with volumes up by almost a third.

