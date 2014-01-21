UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21

LONDON Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.3 percent by 0732 GMT before the
cash market open.
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday after the Chinese central bank offered
emergency funds to cool money market rates and ease the country's latest cash
crunch.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 7.43 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,836.73
points on Monday, having hit an eight-month high at 6,840 points on Friday.
* In terms of domestic economic data, January CBI trends orders are due at
1100 GMT.
* The International Monetary Fund is set to upgrade its growth forecast for
the UK more than any other major economy, according to media reports.
* UNILEVER : The consumer goods maker reported a decline in
full-year turnover, as sales were hit by a slowdown in some emerging markets.
* SABMILLER : The brewer reported higher third-quarter sales, helped
by increases in lager and soft drinks.
* ROLLS-ROYCE : The engineer is expected to make a public offer on the
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila, a Finnish
newspaper reported, citing unnamed investors.
