UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 22

LONDON Jan 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
10 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index touched its highest since May 2013 on Tuesday
before pulling back in the afternoon to close flat at 6,834.26 points.
AB FOODS : Shares in the firm rose 4.2 percent on Tuesday. The Daily
Mail market report attributes the rise to vague rumours that the company is
considering floating its Primark discount fashion chain.
* Shares in Compass Group, the world's biggest catering company, and
power producer SSE will go ex-dividend on Wednesday. The effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take as much as 2.08 points
off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.
* ILO data due at 0930 GMT is expected to show Britain's unemployment fell
to 7.3 percent in November, a new 4-1/2 half year low.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
J D WETHERSPOON PLC Q2 TRADE
WH SMITH PLC TRADING
