UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Jan. 24

BRIEF-Knowles reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
LONDON Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 5 points lower to 22 points higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The FTSE 100 fell 53.05 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,773.28 points on Thursday, suffering its biggest one-day fall this year after disappointing U.S. economic data and weak updates from Easyjet and Pearson.
* The Bank of England will take a broader approach to gauging when the British economy is strong enough to cope with higher borrowing costs, its governor said on Thursday, a day after the BoE's existing guidance plan was rendered virtually obsolete.
* BP - Countries across the world have been quietly signing deals in recent months to import natural gas from the United States as companies like BP find multiple buyers willing to take tranches of supply, revealing a growing appetite for the fuel overseas as domestic output soars.
* CAPITA - Regulators could make the outsourcing firm pay more than 100 million pounds ($166.31 million) to investors in a fund it operated that collapsed, the Daily Mail reported.
* SPORTS DIRECT, DEBENHAMS - The chief executive of Debenhams has met with his counterpart at the sports retailer for the first time since Sports Direct took out a complex bet on the department store, the Times reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC TRADING
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC TRADING
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC TRADING
COVIDIEN PLC Q1
ROYAL MAIL PLC TRADING
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman said. Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the coun
* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing