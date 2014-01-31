UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,538.45 on Thursday, falling for the seventh time in eight days, and nearing its lowest since mid-December, with concerns about emerging markets taking their toll on sentiment.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BT GROUP : reports third-quarter results
RANK GROUP : posts first-half results
VEDANTA RESOURCES : third-quarter production release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.