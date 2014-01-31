UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

LONDON Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is set to open slightly lower on Friday, with futures
falling 0.1 percent by 0730 GMT ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,538.45 on Thursday, falling for the seventh time
in eight days, and nearing its lowest since mid-December, with
concerns about emerging markets taking their toll on sentiment.
* BT : The telecoms company returned to quarterly
revenue growth for the first time in four and a half years,
driven by record customer demand for superfast broadband and its
growing new sports TV service.
* RANK GROUP : The gambling group said its first-half
profit fell 23 percent.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The miner reported total group
revenue for the third quarter of $3,450.4 million.
* JOHN WOOD GROUP : The company appointed Ian Marchant
as chairman.
* HOUSEBUILDERS: New-home building in Britain last year hit
its highest level since the financial crisis but remains far too
low to meet a strong recovery in demand, an industry report
showed.
* British consumer confidence surged in January to its
highest level since 2007 after falling for three months, a
survey showed.
