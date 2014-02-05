UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Feb. 5

LONDON Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 21 to 31 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, lower on Wednesday, according
to financial bookmakers.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.3 percent, or 16.39
points, at 6,449.27 points - its lowest close since December.
* Ex-divs will trim 1.04 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, as Unilever
trades without entitlement for its latest dividend payout.
* RETAILERS - British retailers slashed prices at the fastest rate in at
least seven years during the January sales, industry figures showed on
Wednesday, highlighting tough trading conditions despite an improving economy.
* RSA - British insurer RSA has appointed former Royal Bank of
Scotland boss Stephen Hester as its new chief executive with immediate
effect, replacing Simon Lee who quit in December.
* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group's Chief Executive Officer Antonio
Horta-Osorio could be awarded and would accept a bonus of up to 2 million pounds
($3.26 million) in coming weeks, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing Whitehall
sources.
* PUNCH TAVERNS - Britain's second biggest pubs group will warn its
lenders on Wednesday that failure to pass a controversial debt restructuring
deal could lead to at least five years of "mess" and "uncertainty", the
Telegraph reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC Q1 TRADE
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Q4
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Q1
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC H1
HOMESERVE PLC TRADING
ICAP PLC Q3 TRADE
NEW EUROPE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS PLC PRELIM
WOLFSON MICROELECTRONICS PLC FINAL
