UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 7

LONDON Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the index were 0.4 percent higher by 0729 GMT.

* The UK blue-chip index, which had fallen for five straight days during the past two weeks, closed up 100.39 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,558.28 points on Thursday. This was its best daily gain since July last year.

* SHIRE - Vyvanse, a top-selling medicine for hyperactivity, failed in two late-stage clinical trials to successfully treat adults with major depressive disorders, the pharmaceutical group said late on Thursday.

* SHELL - Russia's Bashneft said on Friday its board had approved a deal to buy oil from Shell worth up to $1.4 billion before February 2016.

* BRITISH LAND - The company has received its allocation of units in Hercules unit trust. It has agreed to purchase £66.8 million of units at £613 per unit, 3.8 percent below latest NAV.

* Friday's focus will be on U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to have increased by 185,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, with the jobless rate seen holding at a five-year low of 6.7 percent. They also expect December's count of 74,000 net new jobs, viewed by many as an anomaly, to be raised sharply.

* Brent crude steadied above $107 a barrel on Friday, heading for a second weekly gain in three on optimism U.S. jobs data due later in the day will add to recent signs of economic improvement in the world's top oil consumer.

