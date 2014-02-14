版本:
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

LONDON Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to lower on Friday, with March futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0729 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,659.42 points on Thursday.

* Brent crude slid toward $108 a barrel on Friday, on track for a modest weekly decline, as downbeat U.S. economic data outweighed supply disruptions in Libya and Angola. London copper edged up, underpinned by a weaker dollar, but was set to close the week little changed.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The global miner said on Friday its large Minas Rio project was on track to deliver iron ore by the end of the year, as it posted a forecast-beating increase in 2013 operating profit.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major is planning to sell three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea, according to reports in the British press.

* BP : A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP over statements the company made in the wake of a 2006 oil spill in Alaska.

* VODAFONE : The telecoms group said on Friday its Indian unit has acquired spectrum licences in 11 telecom circles in India for 1.9 billion pounds($3.16 billion).

* PENNON GROUP : The water and waste firm said it remains on track to meet management expectations.

* SEVERN TRENT : The water company said it plans to raise its dividend for 2013/14 by 6 percent to 80.40 pence.

